Dismissal of plea against VC appointment upheld

Court says re-appointment made in accordance with law

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed against a single judge's verdict upholding the re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran as Vice Chancellor of Kannur University.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chali, while dismissing the appeal by Premachandran Keezhoth, member, Senate, Kannur University, and Shino P. Jose, member, Academic Council (Management Studies), Kannur University, found that the re-appointment of Mr. Ravindran was made in accordance with law, and therefore, he could never be said to be an usurper to the post.

The appellants contended that the single judge went wrong in holding that for re-appointment, as per Section 10(10) of the Kannur University Act, 1996, there was no requirement for undertaking the task of constitution of the selection committee as was done during the initial appointment.

The court made it clear that the statute itself had made a clear cut procedure with respect to the re-appointment and had made it clear that the Vice Chancellor who holds the office for a term of four years consequent to the initial appointment, shall be eligible for re-appointment.

Dismissing another contention, the court observed that in the matter of re-appointment, the age bar prescribed under Section 10(9) for appointment of the Vice Chancellor would not come into play, because the Vice Chancellor appointed before attaining the age of 60 years, was entitled to continue for a term of four years and shall be eligible for re-appointment. The age limit of 60 years was prescribed under the university laws only for the initial appointment.