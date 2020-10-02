Dismantling of Palarivattom flyover deck begins

Work to dismantle the concrete deck of the Palarivattom flyover in progress in the city on Thursday.

Kochi

02 October 2020 01:05 IST

Steel barricades to regulate traffic being readied at site

The work to dismantle the crack-ridden Palarivattom flyover, which began earlier this week, gained pace on Thursday evening with the crucial work to dismantle the structure’s deck.

A chunk of the concrete deck was cut using diamond cutters and removed using crane. It is estimated that it will take three days to cut the deck portion atop each girder. This will be followed by dismantling of girders. Officials associated with the flyover work refused to confirm whether a pair of girders of the existing structure will be retained. Girders numbering 100 will be dismantled.

Work to dismantle the crash barriers on either side of the flyover began on Wednesday, followed by that to break the divider that separated the two sides of the flyover on Thursday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (DMRC) and Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) said that dismantled concrete will be stored in the space below the flyover and crushed to small pieces, before being transported to the pre-casting yard in Kalamassery. Pier caps and girders to reconstruct the flyover will be cast at the yard and transported to the site in trailer lorries, for being launched atop the existing structure’s piers. Traffic movement was not disrupted, even as these works were under way.

Steel barricades to regulate traffic when more areas are dismantled are being readied at the site. The DMRC had said that work spaces will be covered using barricades and nets, to prevent debris or even water that is used while cutting, to fall on road users.

ULCCS sources said that barricades will be installed when a considerable length of the flyover is pulled down.

In the meantime, traffic police officials said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been directed to repair all potholes beside the flyover. Motorists are often caught unawares by dozens of potholes that dot the road beside the structure, on the southern side of the Palarivattom bypass junction. Similarly, DMRC would ready U-turns on either side of the flyover and install lights, to enable traffic diversion when the area beneath the flyover’s central spans is closed for vehicles.