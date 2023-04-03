Discussions on VKN’s writings to be held at Ernakulam Public Library on Tuesday

April 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Discussions on the works of Vadakke Koottala Narayanan Kutty Nair, popularly known as VKN, will be held at the Ernakulam Public Library on Tuesday. The event is being organised as part of the late writer’s birthday celebrations, said a communication here. M.V. Narayanan, vice-chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, will inaugurate the discussions at 4.30 p.m. M. Nandakumar, writer, will speak and library president Ashok M. Cherian will be among those present, the communication added.

