HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Discussions on VKN’s writings to be held at Ernakulam Public Library on Tuesday

April 03, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Discussions on the works of Vadakke Koottala Narayanan Kutty Nair, popularly known as VKN, will be held at the Ernakulam Public Library on Tuesday. The event is being organised as part of the late writer’s birthday celebrations, said a communication here. M.V. Narayanan, vice-chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, will inaugurate the discussions at 4.30 p.m. M. Nandakumar, writer, will speak and library president Ashok M. Cherian will be among those present, the communication added.

Related Topics

Malayalam literature

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.