Discussions continue on Mass celebration issue

KOCHI

19 January 2022 22:21 IST

Discussions on the issue of celebration of the Mass continued as a fast by members of the laity and priests in the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly continued for the eighth day on Wednesday.

The priests and laity of the Ernakualam-Angamaly archdiocese are insisting that that the more than half-century-old system of Mass celebration with the celebrant (priest) facing the congregation should be continued. But a decision by the Synod of Bishops of the Syrian Catholic Church had said in August last year that the celebrant should face the people for the first half of the Mass and then face away from the people in the second half.

Father Babu Kalathil, who was shifted to the Lisie Hospital on health grounds, continued his fast for the eighth day on Wednesday along with Almaya Munnettam (combine of lay people) leaders Prakash P. John and Thomas Keercheri. Father Tom Mullanchira is on a fast in front of the Cardinal's House. They are demanding that the Synod should issue an order permanently allowing the continuation of the tradition of fully people-facing Mass in the archdiocese.

Advertising

Advertising