Kochi

Discussion on sexual minorities held

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 13, 2022 22:04 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 22:40 IST

The Cochin University Employees’ Association and the unit committee of the Students Federation of India at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) organised a discussion in support of sexual minorities on Wednesday.

Reshma Bharadwaj, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Social Work at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, who moderated the session, said society required a new language and perspective to face a new way of life that embraces the transgender community in a broad sense. She added that there was an active non-urbanised sexual minority community in the State.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Laya Maria Jayson, the first transwoman in the State committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India; Prajit P.K, queer activist; Dr. Akhil Manuel, Medical Officer, National Health Mission; Monisha Mohan Menon, director of short movie New Normal, and Sviya and Anagha Ravi, actors in the movie, participated, said a release issued here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
minority group
LGBT
Read more...