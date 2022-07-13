Discussion on sexual minorities held

‘Society requires a new perspective that embraces transgender community’

The Cochin University Employees’ Association and the unit committee of the Students Federation of India at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) organised a discussion in support of sexual minorities on Wednesday.

Reshma Bharadwaj, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Social Work at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, who moderated the session, said society required a new language and perspective to face a new way of life that embraces the transgender community in a broad sense. She added that there was an active non-urbanised sexual minority community in the State.

Laya Maria Jayson, the first transwoman in the State committee of the Democratic Youth Federation of India; Prajit P.K, queer activist; Dr. Akhil Manuel, Medical Officer, National Health Mission; Monisha Mohan Menon, director of short movie New Normal, and Sviya and Anagha Ravi, actors in the movie, participated, said a release issued here.