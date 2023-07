July 27, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

A discussion on the Kerala Sahitya Academi Award winning work Muzhakkam by P.F. Mathews was organised by the Ernakulam Public Library here on Thursday. Ajish G. Dattan spoke on Mr. Mathews’ work. C.I. Oommen was among those who participated.

