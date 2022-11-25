Discontent over restricted access to playground at Chottanikkara

November 25, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Discontent is brewing among sports enthusiasts and youngsters regularly using the playground of GVHSS Chottanikkara after the school allegedly allocated it to a private party for holding a cricket tournament for a user fee, thus making it out of bounds for the people.

The multipurpose ground is a rare one among government schools, with a 400m athletic track and a standard size football turf.

“Making the ground accessible only to those who have the capacity to pay run counter to the government policy of keeping youngsters away from drugs by engaging them in sports. The school PTA claims that the user fee is being collected to pay the caretaker and ensure proper maintenance and development of the ground,” said Joemon Joy, a social activist and a Youth Congress office bearer.

What has further irked the regular users of the ground is the alleged unscientific constructions being carried out by the private party as part of organising the event. “The ground remains dug up and this has dismantled its meticulous drainage system. Also, isn’t it unfair to deny access to youngsters in the neighbourhood because they are unable to pay?” said Romy Raju, an amateur footballer from the area.

Technically, the ground comes under the authority of the district panchayat.

Thus, in a memorandum submitted to the school PTA committee on Friday, Mr. Joy seeks to know whether the constructions are being allowed on the ground with the knowledge of the district panchayat committee, and how can the constructions be carried out in a school property by a private party in violation of a government circular explicitly prohibiting it.

Eldho Tom Paul, district panchayat member for Mulanthuruthy division, said that collection of user fee by PTA wasn’t permissible and at best donations towards PTA fund could be collected from interested parties for the purpose. “The school will be told in definite terms that equal access to ground should be allowed irrespective of user fee. Also, proper amenities should be provided to users,” he said.

Meanwhile, Helen Mini, school headmistress, dispelled allegations that access is restricted based on user fee. “In fact, no user fee is being collected mandatorily but only donations are being accepted. No unscientific works disrupting the drainage system are being undertaken but only the existing pitch is being redone,” she claimed.