Discontent over delay in opening Kochi metro’s S.N. Junction extension

July 26, 2022 20:53 IST

Formal intimation being awaited from Union Urban Affairs Ministry: metro sources

Uncertainty over the commissioning of Kochi metro’s 1.8-km Pettah-S.N. Junction stretch, over a month since trains conducted trial runs and the Commissioner of Railway Safety issued the safety certificate, has led to discontent among people in the region.

While welcoming the decision of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) not to charge extra fare from people travelling beyond Pettah, Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Association (TRURA) chairman V.P. Prasad said the delay in throwing open the corridor to commuters would make a dent in the metro agency’s credibility, which took a hit following its stand that a 22-metre-wide road along the S.N. Junction-Thripunithura stretch would not be feasible.

“The work on the station buildings at Vadakkekotta and S.N. Junction ought to gain pace. KMRL must also commence work to resurface the road beneath the Pettah-S.N. Junction extension. These are critical to ensure that both the metro viaduct and the road beneath are ready to usher in the metro into the town,” said Mr. Prasad.

TRURA has taken exception to the metro agency not readying a 22-metre-wide road along the S.N. Junction-Thripunithura station stretch, citing how the rest of the 25-km Aluva-Pettah corridor has a width of either 22 m (4-lane) or more (6-lanes in some stretches on Aluva-Edappally NH). The width of the road is 16 m on the stretch.

The Residents’ Associations’ Coordination Council (RACO) also expressed fear that the delay would lead to an increase in the quantum of loss that the metro system was incurring. It demanded the opening of the corridor even before a formal inauguration.

Metro sources attributed the delay in commissioning the extension to a formal intimation being awaited from the Union Ministry of Urban Affairs, and final touches being given to the two metro stations. “The viaduct is ready for train operations. Work on the entry/exit on the eastern side of the stations is in progress. This can be completed even after the stretch is commissioned, since commuters have the option of entering or exiting the stations through the western side,” they said.

The work to repair and resurface the road began on Monday. The work could be completed in 20 days if the weather did not play spoilsport, they added.

The sources said 35% of the work on the S.N. Junction-Thripunithura metro viaduct was completed. About 75% of the station foundation and pile cap work was over, they added.