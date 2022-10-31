Discontent over alleged police apathy in nabbing bus driver accused of fatally knocking down pedestrian

Discontent is brewing over the alleged police apathy in nabbing the driver of a private bus who continues to be absconding after fatally knocking down a pedestrian at Thoppumpady nearly a month ago.

Anas, a resident of Edachira and driver of the bus operating on Kakkanad-Fort Kochi route, has been absconding since the accident on October 8. He stands charged with IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Lawrence Varghese, 61, of Thoppumpady, who was standing by the road was knocked down by the speeding bus. He succumbed to his injuries while being shifted from the Ernakulam General Hospital to the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

The Thoppumpady police, however, on Sunday arrested E.A. Ajas of Thrikkakara on the charge of helping the driver flee in an SUV. When seized, the vehicle had two red Kerala State boards modelled along the ones used in government vehicles.

“They [boards] were found to be forged, and we have slapped a case for forgery against him. He has criminal antecedents and is now in judicial custody,” said sources in the Thoppumpady police. Though two others were also taken into custody along with Ajas, they were released on bail.

“The police have failed to arrest the driver even 23 days after the accident. In between, he had managed to even move anticipatory bail plea, which was dismissed by the court,” said Edakochi division councillor Abhilash Thoppil.

Meanwhile, the Congress Kochi south block led by president Shaji Kuruppassery led a march to the Thoppumpady police station in protest against the alleged apathy of the police, on Monday.