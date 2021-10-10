Discontent in MVD over appointment of ministerial staff in uniformed posts

KOCHI

10 October 2021

‘Those from clerical cadre do not have technical knowledge about vehicles and road safety issues’

Discontent is brewing in the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) over the practice of appointing ministerial (clerical) staff on promotion to posts that ought to be held by uniformed cadre, even if they are not technically qualified.

The demand to appoint only technically qualified personnel who have also undergone the three-month police training as Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and Joint Regional Transport Officers (RTO) has gained strength in the wake of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety stating in 2019 that only technically qualified people should be appointed in middle ranks.

“A similar recommendation made by the 10th Pay Commission and yet another by the 11th Pay Commission two months ago that the 20-odd executive posts set apart for ministerial staff be identified in the administrative side [and not in executive cadre] must be implemented, from the point of view of road safety,” said A.S. Vinod, general secretary, Kerala MVD Gazetted Officers’ Association.

Similarly, a Division Bench of the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) had dismissed pleas by ministerial cadre staff seeking continuance of their appointment on promotion in technical/executive posts that ought to be held by uniformed personnel, he added.

Sources in the MVD said many from the ministerial cadre did not know technical terms, neither did they have technical know-how about vehicles and road safety issues. The situation is such that a technically qualified Joint RTO has to come from the nearest RTO/Sub-RTO office, to conduct heavy licence test and to issue fitness certificate for vehicles, when Joint RTOs who are promoted from the clerical cadre are deputed for such executive tasks.

“Clerks and superintendents are hitherto tasked with maintaining files, office records, and other clerical tasks. It is the executive personnel who review and take a final call on files. On the contrary, ministerial staff who are posted as MVIs and Jt.RTOs have little or no technical know-how and job experience. Many committees appointed by the government have pointed out this anomaly. In addition, ministerial staff are being appointed in supervisory positions without undergoing the mandatory training,” they added.

Executive personnel are appointed after passing the automobile engineering course, a year’s work experience and training akin to that imparted to police officers. Anything to the contrary has an implication on road safety, condition of vehicles, and accident prevention/mitigation measures that MVD personnel are tasked with. More so, since the reports given by the personnel are crucial to Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACT) deciding accident cases, they added.