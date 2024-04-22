Discontent brewing in Kadamakudy panchayat over drinking water shortage

April 22, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

Discontent is brewing among residents of the idyllic coastal panchayat Kadamakudy over the prolonged drinking water shortage, with the panchayat authorities threatening to step up the protest immediately after the Lok Sabha election in the State on Friday unless there is significant improvement in the situation.

The shortage of drinking water is ubiquitous with all 13 wards of the panchayat experiencing it in varying degrees. Protests at the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) office have become almost second nature to the Kadamakudy islanders and the panchayat authorities. Situation improves slightly for a couple of days immediately after the protest but only to return to square one thereafter, they allege.

“We are supposed to get 5 MLD water a day from the Muppathadam plant, which was exclusively meant for Kadamakudy but now also serves Varapuzha panchayat. But we don’t even get half of that water since the onset of the summer while the supply is literally restricted to alternate days. Things are so bad that we are not in a position to approach residents for election campaign as they confront us citing the water shortage, which is real,” said Mary Vincent, president, Kadamakudy panchayat.

To make matters worse, supply remains suspended for carrying out maintenance works on the pipeline, leading to further drop in water. Ms.Vincent alleged that the distribution of water from the production plant dropped by more than half by the time it reached the valve meant for supply to the Kadamakudy line. “For instance, the distribution of 3 MLD water from the plant dropped to 1.35 MLD beyond a point as per the flow meter,” she said.

The panchayat is now incurring huge expenses towards supplying water in tanker lorries across all wards to make up for the shortage. A single load of 2,000 litre-tanker lorry costs ₹1,600 and according to the panchayat, anywhere between 10 and 15 loads are being supplied in the panchayat a day.

While admitting that the panchayat indeed faced drinking water shortage, the KWA authorities said that a solution would have to wait till the completion of the voting since toying with the status quo may be dubbed as poll code violation.

“We may have to rework the supply schedule. As of now, the supply between Kadamakudy and Varapuzha panchayats is restricted to 12 hours each using a valve system because of which supply may not be reaching the tail end of the supply line. We may have to try alternating the full 24 hours’ supply to each panchayat to overcome this,” a senior KWA official said.