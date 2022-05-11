Disciplinary action: MGU board enjoys no blanket power

Plea by some Christian minority institutions

The Kerala High Court has held that the Board of Adjudication of Students Grievances (BASG) of Mahatma Gandhi University can refuse approval for disciplinary action taken by Principals of minority institutions against a delinquent student only if it finds that the disciplinary action has been taken in violation of principles of natural justice.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. made the ruling while partially allowing writ petitions filed by the managers and Principals of some aided minority educational institutions run by a Christian management challenging the authority of the board constituted under Rule 9 of the Mahatma Gandhi University Students Code of Conduct Rules, 2005 to overturn the decision of the Principal on disciplinary action against erring students.

Veto power

Referring to Rule 9 of the Mahatma Gandhi University Students Code of Conduct Rules, 2005, the court observed that the BASG had been granted power to veto the disciplinary action initiated by the Principal for and on behalf of the minority educational institutions. It had been imposed as a higher authority over the Principal and the right of the Principal to maintain discipline on the campus . This would curtail the right of the management to administer the institution effectively.

‘No unlimited power’

The court observed that the BASG could not enjoy any unlimited power. Nor the BASG could be invested with any veto or blanket power without any guidance. While considering an appeal filed by an erring student, the BASG should scrutinise whether disciplinary proceedings had been taken in accordance with the rules. If the BASG found that the Principal had taken action in accordance with the rules, approval would have to be accorded. But if the disciplinary action was taken contrary to the rules, the BASG could refuse its approval.

The court found considerable merit in the contention advanced by the petitioners that Rule 9 which conferred the appellate power on the BASG on the decision over the disciplinary action taken by the Principal of the minority institutions would infringe upon the rights of the minority institutions under Article 30(1) of the Constitution.

The petitioners contended that the minority managements would have the exclusive right to initiate appropriate action to enforce and ensure discipline on the campus without the interference of external bodies. They submitted that Rule 9 which conferred unbridled right on the BASG to unsettle the action taken by the Principal/manager of a college could not be categorised as a regulation to serve the interest of the teachers or to ensure discipline and fairness in the administration of the college.