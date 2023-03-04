‘Discharging duties based on gender will undo police officer’s role’

March 04, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOCHI

Discharging official duties and maintaining law and order based on whether the persons involved are male, female, or belonging to the LGBTQ community would undo the role of a police officer, said a resolution passed at the Ernakulam rural district meeting of the Kerala Police Officers Association (KPOA) held in Aluva on Saturday.

The observation assumes significance in the wake of criticism levelled against the Ernakulam rural police by Opposition outfits over an incident in which a female activist of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), engaged in a black flag waving protest against the Chief Minister over tax recommendations in the State Budget, was allegedly dragged away by a male officer at Kalamassery last month. Since then, the Congress and its feeder outfits have staged a series of protests in front of the Kalamassery police station.

It is the duty of a police officer to prevent a crime being committed. To insist that a woman who is the victim of a crime or an accident should wait till the arrival of women officers could lead to tragedies, the meeting observed.

The corruption within the police force who are supposed to protect citizens is a social malady. Actions of a few members are bringing disrepute to the entire police community. The meeting demanded action against guilty officers irrespective of their ranks and reformation of the staff pattern to reduce the burden on police personnel.

District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar inaugurated the meeting. Association district president T. Dileesh presided. Additional Superintendent of Police T. Biji George was the chief guest. KPOA State general secretary C.R. Biju presented the organisational report.