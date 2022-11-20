Discharge petition of two accused in IS Kerala-Tamil Nadu case rejected

November 20, 2022 06:53 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The discharge petitions of Mohammed Azharudeen and Shiek Hidayathulla, the two accused in the Islamic State (IS) Kerala-Tami Nadu case, were rejected by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The accused were booked under Sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, which mention offences related to the support given to a terrorist organisation.

The prosecution case is that Azharudeen and his associates propagated the ideology of IS/Daesh, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and recruited vulnerable youth for carrying out terrorist attacks in south India, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The NIA had booked six Coimbatore natives in the case.

Azharudeen was accused of associating with Wahadath-e-Islami, a frontal organisation of Jamaath-e-Islami Hind, and attending various programmes of the organisation.

The NIA alleged that the duo had conducted secret classes for those associated with the extremist ideology and furthered the activities of the organisation.

Evidence

Dismissing the discharge petitions, K. Kamanees, the Special Judge, noted that the materials placed before the court spoke of the inclination of Azharudeen towards the extremist ideology. He had identified himself with the ideology and urged the other accused to be part of the banned organisation, the court noted.

The evidence before the court suggested that Hidayathulla had maintained a very close relationship with Azharudeen. Hidayathulla had downloaded and viewed the videos as well as speeches of Zahran Hashim, one of the alleged perpetrators of the Easter day bomb blast in Sri Lanka, the court noted. The accused had searched the web for videos on Islamic State and kept some files hailing its ideology on his computer. However, there was no proof that he had created the video or was associated with its creation, the court noted.