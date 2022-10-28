Discharge petition of Dileep, friend in destruction of evidence case dismissed

ADVERTISEMENT

The discharge petitions filed by actor Dileep and his friend Sarath in the destruction of evidence case booked against them, following the further investigation into the actor rape case, were dismissed on Friday.

The duo will have to face the trial in the case with District and Sessions Judge Honey M. Varghese dismissing the petitions. The police had booked a case against them after conducting an investigation following the statements of filmmaker Balachandrakumar that he had witnessed the actor and a few others watching the video of the alleged rape. However, the police could not come up with the digital devices or other evidence to prove the allegations of Mr. Balachandrakumar. Later, the police booked cases against the accused for causing disappearance of evidence.

Trial in rape case

Dileep, who was arraigned as the eighth accused in the rape case, has been charged with conspiracy. The trial in the rape case, which was suspended nearly one year ago, may resume next month with the Supreme Court rejecting the plea of the survivor in the case seeking a change of court. The top court, which had sought a report on the progress of the trial, also directed the trial court to complete the proceedings before January next.