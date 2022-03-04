Disaster relief centre to be opened for panchayats along Chalakudy river

The regions were among the worst-hit during the monsoon over the last four years

For the last four years since the deluge of 2018, the panchayats along the Chalakudy river basin have been among the worst-hit during the monsoon with flood often cutting them off from the rest of the district.

With unusually heavy rains becoming a recurring phenomenon, the threat of marauding waters is likely to hang over these areas in the coming years as well. The soon-to-be-opened disaster relief centre at Vadakkekara in Paravur is expected to help authorities manage flood-related evacuation and relief in the future.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to inaugurate the centre set up as part of the government’s 100-day programme in April. The centre is being built jointly by the National Disaster Management Authority and the National Cyclone Risk Management Project using the World Bank aid running into ₹6.15 crore.

It has come up on 50 cents of the campus of Thuruthippuram SNVG Lower Primary School. The construction of the centre, which has the capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 people, was launched in December 2019.

“The centre has been conceived as a multi-purpose building that can be used for various other purposes when not needed for relief activities. It is meant for the collective benefit of Vadakkekara, Chittaattukara, and Chennamangalam panchayats. Considering that these were among the worst-hit panchayats during the previous floods, the centre will be definitely useful,” said Vadakkekara panchayat president Rashmi Anilkumar.

The centre is differently-abled friendly, complete with a ramp for the movement of wheelchair. Spread over three floors, it has multiple halls, kitchens, toilets and storerooms.