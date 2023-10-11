ADVERTISEMENT

Disaster management clubs to be set up at 58 government schools in Ernakulam

October 11, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district panchayat will set up disaster management clubs at 58 government schools under various local bodies.

The aim is to educate students about the importance of disaster management. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas said, “We have earmarked ₹15 lakh for the pilot phase of the project.”

As part of the initiative, students in the high school category will be imparted training in disaster response and first aid. Fire and Rescue Services personnel will conduct drills on campuses. The project was envisaged as part of the school development programme at institutions under the district panchayat. Organisers said prime importance was being given to the security and safety of students on campuses.

Besides disaster management, experts will lead sessions on the dangers of narcotic use and the importance of waste management and road safety. Each school will get five days of training.

