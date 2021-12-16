Kochi

Directorate of Prosecution to launch website

The website of the Directorate of Prosecution, Kerala, will be launched on December 18 at 9 a.m.

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries and Law, will launch the website at a function to be held at Hotel Renai Cochin at Palarivattom. The website can be accessed at https://prosecution.kerala.

gov.in/

T. A. Shaji, Director of Prosecution, M.S. Girish Panchu, Director of Prosecution; and K. Gopala Kurup, Advocate General, will attend the function. A training session for Deputy Directors of Prosecution and Assistant Public Prosecutors will also be held on the day.


