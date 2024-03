March 17, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - KOCHI

Dr. P.G. Balagopal, Medical Superintendent of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC), has been appointed as its Director.

He had joined CCRC as superintendent in 2017 while serving as Additional Professor, Surgical Oncology at the Regional Cancer Centre, Thiruvananthapuram. He has an experience of nearly 24 years in cancer care, according to a release.