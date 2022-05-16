Directive to up separate OP counter for senior citizens, disabled persons at Ernakulam General Hospital

Information Commission asks Health Services Director to take immediate steps

Information Commission asks Health Services Director to take immediate steps

The Kerala State Information Commission has directed the Director of Health Services to take immediate steps to set up an outpatient counter at the Ernakulam General Hospital specially for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

State Information Commissioner K.V. Sudhakaran passed the order on a petition filed by M.J. Peter of Maradu seeking a directive to the Health Services Department to provide information on the steps taken by it to comply with the District Collector's directive to set up a ventilated and well-lit OP counter for senior citizens and disabled persons at the hospital.

The commissioner said the health authorities should not have provided evasive answers in reply to the RTI application and they should have taken a more compassionate attitude towards senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The commissioner said the petitioner could approach the State Human Rights Commission as the issue involved human rights violations.