Kochi

Directive to remove illegal hoardings

District Collector S. Suhas has issued orders to immediately remove all illegal hoardings within the corporation limits. Illegal hoardings in public spaces and those that obstruct traffic will be removed as per the provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act.

