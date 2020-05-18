Kochi

Directive to curb pollution

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the Southern Railways and the State Pollution Control Board to regulate the air pollution caused while unloading cement and loading vehicles at the goods shed in Aluva railway station as per the norms fixed by the Central Pollution Control Board.

SHRC chairman Antony Dominic asked the Thiruvananthapuram Divisional Railway Manager to comply with the directive urgently.

The directive was based on complaints filed by people residing near the goods shed.

An ambient air quality monitoring done by the State Pollution Control Board on January 11 at the goods shed had found the pollution above permissible limits. The level recorded was 223 ug/m3, while the permissible limit as per the national air quality monitoring remained at 100 ug/m3.

