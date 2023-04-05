Directive for timely completion of mother and child super-specialty block at Ernakulam MCH

April 05, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Health Minister Veena George and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who reviewed the progress of work at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) and Cochin Cancer Centre, have issued instructions for the timely completion and commissioning of the mother and child super-specialty block.

A communication said here that in-patient treatment would soon be started at the Cochin Cancer Centre. Steps are being taken to post personnel required for the two specialty centres.

A dedicated pipeline will be laid to serve the MCH and the Cochin Cancer Centre. The Kerala Water Authority is expected to submit a proposal for the purpose through Inkel.

Work to establish a substation for the two health facilities will be speeded up. The MCH will issue no-objection certificate for ceding the land needed for the substation.

It is expected that the medical equipment required for the mother and child super-speciality block will be ready in six months. Dr. Ganesh Mohan has been appointed nodal officer for the block. The roads on the MCH campus will be widened.

