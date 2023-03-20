ADVERTISEMENT

Direct Lok Ayukta to give verdict on plea against Cabinet decisions, HC petitioned

March 20, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

Petition pertains to decision taken in July 2017 to give financial aid to the family of deceased political leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, among others

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was filed in the High Court on Monday seeking a directive to the Lok Ayukta to pronounce the verdict on a plea against the decision of the Cabinet taken on July 27, 2017 to give financial assistance to the family of deceased political leader Uzhavoor Vijayan and a deceased police officer and also to write off debts of another deceased political leader K.K. Ramachandran and give his son a government job.

The petition was filed by R.S. Sasikumar. According to him when the complaint came up before the Lok Ayukta and Upa Lok Ayukta, the government took objection to the maintainability of the complaint. In view of the difference of opinion between the Lok Ayukta and the Upa Lok Ayukta on the issue, it was referred to a full bench of the Lok Ayukta. However, it was heard in detail and posted for orders on March 18, 2022. Nothing had been heard since then. The delay in pronouncing the order was unpardonable.

‘Favouritism by Cabinet’

The complaint related to nepotism and favouritism shown by the Cabinet. As the decision was taken collectively by the council of Ministers there was no justification in the Lok Ayukta and Upa Lok Ayuta in not passing an order on the basis of the material available and provisions of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US