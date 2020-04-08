Dip in demand for masks, sanitisers

Production ramp-up combined with price control measures seem to have ended the rush for stockpiling of masks and sanitisers here during the pandemic.

Retail outlets and pharma stores selling masks and sanitisers have recorded a dip in demand in view of adequate stocks available for distribution. Besides, complaints about retailers jacking up prices of masks and sanitisers have come down drastically, according to a senior Drug Control Department official.

Enforcement by Drug Control and Legal Metrology departments received a boost after the Centre notified the prices of masks and sanitisers and declared them as essential commodities till June 30 by amending the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Enforcement officials in the Drug Control Department pointed out that hoarding and overpricing of masks and sanitisers had been hit after the government directive. A drug store owner said the spike in prices of masks was regulated after several organisations and voluntary groups started making masks. “There are so many individuals who own facilities for stitching cotton masks at home. The initial shortage was overcome by the increase in production at the grassroots level,” he added.

Women attached to the Kudumbashree Mission here said there was good demand for their double-layered cloth masks made of cotton fabric. They can be reused after washing using carbolic soap. The masks should be soaked in hot water and can be reused after drying and ironing, they added.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Legal Metrology Department cautioned the public against attempts by a few retailers to sell handwash as sanitisers. “We had come across instances where handwash was sold as sanitisers to people who lacked knowledge about alcohol-based sanitisers,” he said.

According to the Drug Control Department, the manufacture of sanitisers undertaken in the unorganised sector had helped in regulating their spiralling prices in the initial days of COVID-19 outbreak. “The department did not stop anyone from doing it as there was a huge gap in demand and supply initially, it said.