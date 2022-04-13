Dileep’s lawyer complains against DGP Sandhya, other officers

Police team accused of maligning the actor, his relatives, and judicial officers

Police team accused of maligning the actor, his relatives, and judicial officers

Philip T. Varghese, counsel of actor Dileep in the sensational actor rape case, has complained to the State Home Secretary against DGP B. Sandhya, ADGP Sreejith, Crime Branch DySP Baiju Poulose and a few other police officers for attempting to malign the actor and his relatives and judicial officers.

He alleged that the police officers were blatantly engaging themselves in “illegal acts to put pressure on the judiciary through media trial and to obstruct the defence lawyers from providing proper and effective assistance to the accused.”

The officials were maligning Dileep, his relatives and friends by spreading false and concocted allegations against his advocates, judicial officers, the counsel said.

Media leaks

Mr. Sreejith leaked some audio clippings that were allegedly seized from the mobile phone of Suraj, Dileep’s brother-in-law, to the media. The leaked contents were first published by an online channel owned by a person known to be a close associate of Mr. Sreejith, he alleged.

The ADGP and his associates had unleashed a calculated offensive on the lawyers of the accused. The onslaught on the judiciary by the police officials using their media clout was an unparalleled incident in the history of the State, he complained.

He alleged that Mr. Sreejith and his team were acting as per the diktat of Ms. Sandhya at whose behest Dileep was made as accused in the case. The acts of the police officers were a challenge to the rule of law, he said.

He also sought an inquiry and appropriate action taken against the persons involved in the incidents so that the such “illegal, mischievous and fraudulent acts” were not committed by them in future.

Sandhya denies charge

Responding to the allegations, Ms. Sandhya said she was working in another department and was not supervising the investigation the case any more. The official, who maintained that she was unaware of the complaint, said she would respond to it only when the government seeks her response. She added that the complainant was not known to her.