Dileep’s brother questioned in conspiracy case

Crime Branch also interrogates a businessman close to the actor

The Crime Branch (CB) team probing the case against actor Dileep and others for allegedly conspiring to endanger officers who probed the actor assault case on Tuesday interrogated Dileep’s brother Anoop.

The accused appeared at the CB office at Kalamassery around 10 a.m. and the questioning lasted till evening. The interrogation was reportedly in the wake of a forensic report on the smart phone used by him. The investigation officer verified the records received about the phone in his presence.

The CB also questioned a businessman in connection with the case to ascertain whether Dileep had stake in his business. This was reportedly after the investigators found that Dileep often contacted him.

Forensic reports

The investigation team had on Saturday received the forensic analysis reports of four smart phones of Dileep, two phones of the actor’s brother-in-law T.N. Sooraj and one phone of Anoop. They had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram for analysis by the magistrate court in Aluva.

Forensic analysis report and mirror images of the contents in the phones were handed over to the court on Friday. The court, on a plea by the CB, had given a copy of the report and contents to the investigation team.

The fresh round of interrogation comes close on the heels of questioning Sooraj on Monday. The CB team is expected to summon Dileep for the interrogation shortly based on the forensic report. The High Court had granted anticipatory bail to all the accused, but with a rider to cooperate with the investigation.