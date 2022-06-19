Dileep’s bail cancellation: verdict on June 28

The application was moved on the ground that Dileep tried to influence witnesses in the case

The application was moved on the ground that Dileep tried to influence witnesses in the case

The Special Court trying the actor assault case wrapped up the hearing on the prosecution application for the cancellation of the bail of actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, on Saturday and adjourned for passing the verdict on June 28.

The application was moved on the ground that Dileep tried to influence witnesses in the case.

The prosecution has also demanded the audio samples of the accused including Dileep, Anoop, Sarath, Suraj, and Hyderali besides the production of two mobile phones belonging to Anoop and Suraj.

During the course of the hearing on Saturday, the court said that the date of recording of the audio clips produced by director and one-time acquaintance of Dileep Balanchandrakumar should be found out considering that the fresh probe into the case was instituted based on his revelations.

The date of recording of the audio clips is crucial. They were reportedly copied from a laptop to a pen drive. The court also asked whether that laptop could be traced. Additional public prosecutor K.B. Sunilkumar said that probe to find the laptop was progressing. Prosecution said that the audio clips on the pen drive were not tampered with but were only made audible. This was done since they were not that audible in the first place.

Prosecution reiterated that deliberate attempts were made to remove the old files from the mobile phone. Video files were sent in quick succession to the mobile phone and were deleted. About 152 files were sent in one hour and 15 minutes. The court had also raised doubts about the deletion of two files during the course of the hearing. However, the size of those were shown as zero. Prosecution said that experts had pointed out that this was a mere technicality.

Senior advocate B. Raman Pillai appeared for Dileep. Respondent claimed that bail conditions were never violated and accused Balachandrakumar of having threatened Dileep in cinema-related matters.