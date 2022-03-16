Dileep refutes allegations

Actor Dileep on Wednesday denied the allegation of the Crime Branch (CB) that he and the other accused had tampered their mobiles phones and vital data deleted from the phones.

In a reply to the affidavit of the Crime Branch filed in the High Court, he said the allegations had been raised to scandalise him.

The affidavit was filed by the prosecution in response to a petition by the actor seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in the case relating to the hatching of a conspiracy to do away with the investigation officer in the actor sexual assault case.

He said that it was necessary for him, his brother, and his brother-in-law to send the mobiles phones which they had used for communicating with director Balachadrakumar to the forensic laboratory to retrieve and extract all data relating to the communication.

It was done with the sole purpose of cross-examining Balachandrakumar in the case. The mobile phones were sent to the forensic lab in Mumbai through a reputed courier agency. There was nothing illegal in extracting the data from their mobile phones.

The allegation that they had concealed the mobile phones within a few days of the revelation by Balachandrakumar was incorrect and misleading.