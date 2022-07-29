Dileep moves SC for speedy trial in actor assault case

‘Lobby, including DGP, falsely implicated me’

‘Lobby, including DGP, falsely implicated me’

Actor Dileep, an accused in the actor sexual assault case, has moved a petition before the Supreme Court seeking a directive to the trial court to resume the trial at the earliest and complete it within the time fixed by the court.

He also pleaded that a directive be issued to the trial court to take appropriate action to ensure that the further investigation report should not be used as a re-investigation report.

Dileep also sought to prohibit the recalling of the witnesses already examined and discharged unless it was necessary under Section 311 of the Criminal Procedure Code(C.r.P.C.).

He said that he had suffered a huge loss economically and his reputation had been tarnished beyond imagination. If the criminal trial, which commenced on January 30, 2020, was dragged on by the prosecution endlessly, he would be put to irreparable hardship and difficulty.

In his petition, he pointed out that his case from the very beginning was that it was a case where he was falsely implicated as an accused by a small but powerful and influential section of the Malayalam film industry out of personal vengeance and professional rivalry and a high ranking police officer who was close to his former wife and the prosecutrix (survivor) who is also the close friend of his ex-wife.

“They are all instrumental in the false implication of the petitioner. The above high-ranking police officer is presently holding the rank of DGP in the Kerala Police. The further investigation was entrusted with a junior officer, a Circle Inspector of police, that too from another subdivision who is known to be close to the high ranking police officer,” he said.

The materials and circumstances available in the case would falsify the prosecution case. It was a clear case of fabrication of evidence with an intent to foist a false case on the petitioner, the petition said.