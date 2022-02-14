Dileep moves HC to quash conspiracy case

February 14, 2022 18:53 IST

If FIR cannot be quashed, entrust probe to CBI, says actor

Actor Dileep on Monday filed a petition before the the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him on charge of conspiring to murder the investigating officers in the actor sexual assault case.

The actor, in his petition, also made an alternative plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case if the court is not inclined to quash the FIR.

Advertising

Advertising

Against police officers

According to his petition, the conspiracy case was registered at the Crime Branch police station under the direct control of S. Sreejith, Additional Director General of Police, with an oblique motive of creating false evidence in the sexual assault case now pending before the Additional Special Sessions Court, Ernakulam.

He alleged that Baiju Poulose, Dy.SP, Crime Branch, and the investigating officer in the sexual assault case, had created the false unsigned statements of director Balachandrakumar for wreaking vengeance on him. The Dy.SP lodged a false complaint in the form of a letter addressed to Mr. Sreejith to get the FIR registered based on the statements of the director, as per the petition.

The petitioner alleged that Balachandrakumar had claimed that he had a close connection with Mr. Sreejith which was evidenced by a message he had sent in October 2020. It was understood that the ADGP was involved in the making of the film O ut of Syllabus. A woman actor who made her debut in the film had publicly taken a stand against Dileep. Therefore, he feared that the officer, who was controlling the probe, would fabricate evidence against him.

‘No fair probe’

The “victims” in the new FIR were a DGP, IG, two SPs, and one Dy.SP, all working with the Crime Branch and involved in the preparation of the final report in the actor assault case. Therefore no fair and honest investigation would be carried out. Therefore, if for any reasons, the court held that the case could not be quashed, the investigation has to be transferred to CBI, the actor said.