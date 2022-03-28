Dileep grilled for nearly 7 hours

Senior police officials were present in interrogation in actor assault case

The Crime Branch, which is probing the actor assault case, interrogated actor Dileep for nearly seven hours on Monday. Dileep turned up at the Aluva Police Club around 8 a.m. He is the eighth accused in the case. The interrogation lasted till 6.30 p.m. Senior officials, including Crime Branch ADGP S. Sreejith, were present during the interrogation. It is learnt that he is likely to be questioned again.

He was being questioned in the case four years after a chargesheet was filed against him in the case on November 22, 2017. The case sprang back to life following revelations by an acquaintance of Dileep, film director P. Balachandrakumar, last year.

An equipment, seemingly a projector, taken inside the club amidst the course of investigation triggered speculations that Dileep was perhaps being confronted with multimedia evidence. Though Dileep had moved a petition challenging the legality of the renewed probe, it was dismissed by the High Court which, set April 15 as the deadline for wrapping up the probe. The investigation team justified further probe into the case citing 38 points, which they had submitted before the court in a sealed cover.

So far, the investigation team has recorded the statement of 40 witnesses. The voice sample of Dileep has also been collected and forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory along to verify whether it matched with the voice clips submitted by Balachandrakumar as evidence.

The investigation officer in the case had collected statements from Balachandrakumar in January before filing a report intimating the trial court about conducting further probe. However, Dileep’s grilling comes nearly three months after launching further investigation.

The Crime Branch has also registered a separate case against Dileep and five others for alleged attempt to endanger the investigation officials involved in the probe into the actor assault case. The investigation team had also seized devices belonging to the accused and found them to have been allegedly tampered with.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer in the actor assault case has been directed by the trial court to maintain confidentiality since the trial was being conducted in-camera.