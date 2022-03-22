Dileep asked to appear for questioning

The Crime Branch investigating the actor assault case has issued a fresh notice to actor Dileep to appear for interrogation.

Though he was originally asked to appear at the Aluva Police Club on Thursday, the actor reportedly requested to excuse him for the day citing prior engagements. Accordingly, he has been asked to appear on Monday.

The development comes close on the heels of an investigation ordered by the Additional Special Sessions Court, where the trial of the case is under way, into the alleged illegal access of the memory card kept in court custody.

The High Court had ordered to expedite the investigation and wrap it up not later than April 15.

The case sprang back to life following the revelations by film director P. Balachandrakumar. A fresh case was also registered against Dileep and five others based on his statements for allegedly conspiring to eliminate the police officers involved in the investigation of the actor assault case.