Dilapidated side roads in Kochi city divisions crying for attention

04 December 2021 01:29 IST

‘Most corridors owned by Kochi Corporation, GCDA are in need of urgent repairs’

Even as the Kochi Corporation has done patch works on a considerable number of arterial roads that it owns, innumerable dilapidated roads at the division level are crying for urgent upkeep.

So much so that youth organisations and NGOs have put up boards seeking explanation from division councillors in many localities.

“Residents, traders, motorists and pedestrians are very much agitated, since potholed roads are causing accidents and slowing down traffic. Especially vulnerable are two-wheeler riders. Ultimately, tax payers must get their due,” said Kuruvilla Mathews, State general secretary of Residents Associations’ Coordination Council (RACO). “Roads owned by PWD are relatively better maintained, while most corridors owned by the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) need urgent repairs. Commuting through even recently repaired roads is risky, since manholes have not been raised to the road level. This is particularly true of side roads of MG Road, where inadequate street lights worsen the risk of accidents. Even though most damaged portions of Thammanam-Pullepady road have been repaired, concrete paver blocks have given away at many places. A similar problem persists all along the GCDA-owned Kaloor-Kadavanthra road as well.” All this points to plain apathy or a nexus between unscrupulous officials of civic agencies, contractors and councillors, Mr. Mathews added.

Responding to the condition of roads in many localities, Mayor M. Anilkumar said most arterial roads were repaired on a war footing, whenever rain took a break, during the past month. Money from the Chief Minister’s flood relief fund and the Corporation’s funds will be utilised to repair rest of the roads. Apart from intermittent rain, hassles in procuring bitumen for patch works are being addressed, he said.