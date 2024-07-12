GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Digital University Kerala signs pact with UK-based university for Centre for AI

Published - July 12, 2024 12:53 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Digital University Kerala (DUK) on Thursday signed an agreement with the Alan Turing Institute under the University of Edinburgh to establish a Centre for Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was exchanged at the International Conclave on GenAI in Kochi, marks a significant stride in advancing AI research and development between the two institutions, particularly with the advent of foundation models, AI hardware, Robotics and Generative AI. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve was present.

DUK Dean Alex James exchanged the MoU with Sethu Vijayakumar, Director for Robotoics and AI at Alan Turing Institute and Chair Professor at the School of Informatics at the University of Edinburgh.

The proposed Centre aims to foster innovation and research in AI, leveraging the expertise of Alan Turing Institute, coupled with the strengths of DUK in AI chips and hardware. The centre will focus on the latest advancements in AI and Robotics, including Generative AI, which is expected to drive AI adoption, offer unmatched scalability, and adapt to new scenarios.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to advancing AI research and development, as the Centre for AI at Digital Science Park will be a hub for cutting-edge research, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth in the region.

Kochi / education / Artificial Intelligence / science and technology

