Digital University, KEL jointly develop fail-safe transformers

Digital University Kerala and Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Company (KEL) have jointly developed transformers with real-time monitoring systems to help bring down failure rates.

The newly developed transformers differ from the conventional ones as they have a monitoring system to provide continuous reports on the health of transformers so that they can be attended to before failure.

KEL sources said the new-generation transformers were part of a pilot project under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between KEL and Digital University Kerala for collaboration in research and development of electronic products.

While transformer failures are less common in Kerala, there are States where the failure rate is as high as 20%, giving rise to the need for an online monitoring system.

There are, for instance, cases where transformer oil is drained to be used as fuel or as tinder for starting a fire. There are also cases in which illegal tapping of electricity directly from transmission lines results in overload, leading to heating up of transformers. In both cases, unless the situation is read in time, the transformer can burn down.

The new system will monitor power supply and voltage and temperature levels and issue mobile alerts to engineers to take action, if needed, to prevent a failure. Besides providing a real-time picture of the situation, the new facility helps provide a history of transformers generating data on supply levels and peak timings.

The newly enabled transformers from KEL are also futuristic devices as they can be connected to grids as they go. They are smart grid connectable devices and have been called Intelligent Transformer Monitoring System, KEL sources added.

KEL has its transformer division at Mamala, near Kochi, which was established with technical assistance from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in 1968. The PSU has earned a reputation for the quality of its transformers and has diversified into transformers for different requirements.