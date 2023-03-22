Digital solutions to fireproof Brahmapuram plant soon, says Collector

March 22, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Digital solutions to fireproof the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant will be evolved in a month in view of the frequent fire breakouts at the site, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has said.

He was addressing his maiden press conference at the Ernakulam Press Club after being appointed as District Collector amid the recent crisis at Brahmapuram following the huge fire breakout that lasted almost a fortnight.

Mr. Umesh said that the district administration was in consultation with start-ups and institutions such as Kerala Maker Village with the possible use of drones being explored. “We have the funds to implement digital solutions, which is actually possible for monitoring and avoiding fire breakouts. A detailed action plan about the different items to be enforced with timelines would be published soon,” he said.

Expert panel

He said that the State government was set to constitute an expert committee to study the health aspects in the aftermath of the Brahmapuram fire. Twenty firefighters, fire tenders, and excavators are still being deployed at the plant as a precautionary measure to detect and put out any potential fire owing to smouldering.

“The Fire and Rescue Services [department] is expected to submit a detailed plan about the arrangements to be made at the Brahmapuram plant at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority on Thursday. Funds will have to be made available, and timelines need to be set for their implementation,” said Mr. Umesh.

He said that the focus was on significantly reducing the volume of waste being brought to the Brahmapuram plant. With source-level waste treatment facilities to be set up in apartments and gated societies, large commercial establishments and hotels, restaurants, and hostels shortly, significant improvement will have been made by the World Environment Day on June 5 in keeping with the motto of ‘waste-free Kerala’. The Kochi Corporation Secretary has been asked to take immediate steps to remove plastic waste dumped along roads.

Asked about the company engaged by the Corporation for biomining subletting to another company with little expertise, the Collector said that it would be among the aspects related to waste management to be reviewed at the State government level.

Mr. Umesh said that squads would be re-energised for strengthening enforcement of ban on single-use plastic. The district-level task force will meet in the coming week and necessary action will be taken.

Urban flooding

The Collector prioritised finding solutions to waste management by closely working with local bodies, implementing flagship projects of the State government and resolving urban flooding. He added that the four projects covering the Kammattipadam area, Thevara-Perandoor canal, South Railway station, and High Court Junction under the fourth phase of Operation Breakthrough project would be implemented at the earliest for addressing the issue of urban flooding.