Digital library inaugurated at school

KOCHI

03 March 2021 02:02 IST

A digital library was inaugurated at St. Teresa’s Convent Girls’ HSS by literary critic M.K. Sanoo on Tuesday.

The project was implemented by the Society of e-Governance Digitisation Data Centre (SEGDC) using a grant from the Centre, said a press release.

The SEGDC has given software, besides seven computers and LED TV and accessories for the project. The software provides for easy and enjoyable reading and enables several children to read the same book at a time, the release said.

Advertising

Advertising