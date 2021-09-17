Differently abled persons tie the knot

KOCHI

17 September 2021 02:13 IST

Speech and hearing impaired Babu Paul and Merlin Varghese get married at a church in Kochi

Babu Paul, resident of Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan since 2000, married Merlin Varghese on Thursday at St. Mary’s Syrian Church at Palluruthy in Kochi of Kerala.

The wedding was a vociferous and joyous celebration of the lives of two differently abled persons, who are speech and hearing impaired. Merlin hails from Mundakayam. The ceremonies were led by Father P.D. Thomas, executive director of Sheha Bhavan Don Bosco Project.

Mayor M. Anil Kumar, K.J. Maxi, MLA; former Mayor Soumini Jain, and District Social Justice Officer K.K. Subair were among those who joined the wedding celebrations.

Advertising

Advertising

It was in 2000, at the age of 10, that Babu Paul reached Sneha Bhavan. Officials of the Palluruthy Relief Settlement transferred him to Don Bosco Sneha Bhavan, which manages Sneha Bhavan Children’s Home. He then studied up to Plus Two and went on to obtain technical training in computer operations from the special school for the hearing and speech impaired at Neerpara, Kottayam. He later acquired training in typing and now works as an accountant at Chavara Matrimonial, Ernakulam.

Father Thomas said it was a great and joyous occasion for all, including people who were instrumental in taking care of the boy who had reached their care in difficult circumstances.