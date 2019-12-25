Differently abled people stage protest against CAA, NRC

Braving difficulties, around hundred differently abled persons staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Marine Drive on Tuesday.

While some of the participants reached the venue in modified two-wheelers to join the protest, a few others were brought in their wheelchairs.

“Disability is not a barrier. Discrimination is,” read a placard held by one of the participants, which also called for boycotting NRC and rejecting CAA.

“Not being able to speak is not the same as not having anything to say,” read another placard that was displayed by a woman.

Fearing that the new legislation would lead to the partition of the country along religious lines, another protester held out a poster which said no more partitions. “India is a democratic republic and not a dinosaur republic,” read another placard that was displayed at the protest meeting. A huge national flag fluttered over the participants in the breeze that came from across the backwaters as the protest meeting progressed. Besides creating a backdrop for the protest with a tricolour banner, all the protesters held miniature versions of the national flag in their hands. They also raised slogans urging people to stand for India.

Inaugurating the protest, Hibi Eden, MP, said the new legislation went against constitutional values and attempted to torpedo the secular and democratic credentials of the country. Through the legislation, the centre was attempting to divide the people of the country on religious lines, he said. Rajeev Palluruthy, organising committee chairman, M.K. Abubecker Faruqi, Reem Shamsudheen, Muhamad Ameen, Eldho Chirakkachalil, Mansoor Hassan, Dominic Eloor, Paili Nellimattom, K.K. Basheer and Sabith Umer spoke.

A few poets recited poems at the meeting.