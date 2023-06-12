HamberMenu
Differences in Cong. over organisational rejig will be resolved through dialogue: Tariq

June 12, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar said here on Monday that the differences expressed by group leaders of the State unit of the Congress over the newly-appointed block committee presidents would be resolved through dialogue and discussion.

“If someone has any grievances, I will talk to them and pacify them. People raise such issues in a democratic party. We will resolve it,” he told mediapersons at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery.

The AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala affairs of the party reached Kochi to address a conclave organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee for the new block presidents on Tuesday.

On the statements by leaders of the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions that the KPCC leadership and the Leader of the Opposition did not listen to them while finalising the block presidents, Mr. Anwar said it was not correct as a seven-member committee formed to oversee the selection process had representation of all sections of the party. “Senior leaders were consulted. But you cannot satisfy everyone in a democratic party,” he said.

