Diabetes care sector yet to tap benefits of tech advancements, say experts

Updated - May 19, 2024 12:04 am IST

Published - May 18, 2024 11:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The diabetes care sector in the country is yet to tap in the benefits of the technological advancements in the field, according to experts who attended the DTechCon 2024 (World Congress of Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics) in Kochi on May 17 (Saturday).

In developed countries, the technologies for diabetes care is provided either by insurers or by government as these are found to drastically reduce cost of diabetes care. However, in India, the adoption is very less mainly due to ignorance among the community, the seasoned medical professionals said. Of more than 100 million diabetics in the country, not even 1% is getting the benefits of the technologies, they said in a release.

Dr. Robert Vigersky from the U.S. said that only 40%-60% automation was possible for modulating insulin delivery earlier. Now we have reached a stage where even 76%-80% automation is executed successfully, he added.

Dr. Viral Shah from the U.S. said the relevance of continuous glucose monitoring in the treatment of diabetes is going to increase and investment in research is the need of the hour, according to the release.

