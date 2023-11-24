‘Dhishna’ annual tech fest begins at Cusat

November 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Dhishna’, the annual tech fest organised by the School of Engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), began on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran inaugurated the programme. Workshops, panel discussions, gaming, and non-technical events will be held as part of the event. He urged students to keep up with the rapidly emerging developments and innovations in science and technology.

Some of the highlights of the fest include Robowar, showcasing the engineering prowess and design acumen of students, autoshow, display of the Mars Rover built by students who won the 19th place in the European Rover challenge, and hackathons. The total prize money for various competitions is about ₹3 lakh. The event is open to the public, says a release.

