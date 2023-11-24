ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dhishna’ annual tech fest begins at Cusat

November 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Dhishna’, the annual tech fest organised by the School of Engineering at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), began on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran inaugurated the programme. Workshops, panel discussions, gaming, and non-technical events will be held as part of the event. He urged students to keep up with the rapidly emerging developments and innovations in science and technology.

Some of the highlights of the fest include Robowar, showcasing the engineering prowess and design acumen of students, autoshow, display of the Mars Rover built by students who won the 19th place in the European Rover challenge, and hackathons. The total prize money for various competitions is about ₹3 lakh. The event is open to the public, says a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US