Dharna to denounce ‘arbitrary’ Church rule

The Joint Christian Council will hold a dharna in front of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese office here at 3.30 p.m. on Sunday, demanding the rollback of a new rule passed by the Syro-Malabar Church Synod, under which action can be taken against people who make critical statements about priests.

The rule reminds one of Inquisition that was introduced in the 12th century and was in vogue for 200 years. Sunday’s protest dharna will be inaugurated by retired civil servant Thomas Mathew. Felix Pulloden of the JCC will preside.

The protest comes in the wake of an individual being made to apologise and fall at the feet of a priest in Iritty, after he reportedly criticised the priest. Such rules have far-reaching repercussions and contravene the Indian Constitution, the JCC said.