Dharmajan Bolgatty, partners booked on cheating charge

Accused cheated petitioner to the tune of ₹43.30 lakh, says FIR

Accused cheated petitioner to the tune of ₹43.30 lakh, says FIR

The Ernakulam Central police have registered a case against actor Dharmajan Bolgatty and 10 others, including eight partners of Dharmoos Fish Hub, a fish vending network of the actor, for allegedly cheating a man to the tune of ₹43.30 lakh since 2019.

The other arrested were identified Kishore Kumar P.V, 43, of Bolgatty and Taj Kadeypparambil, 43, of Bolgatty. Among the partners of the actor arraigned as accused were Lijesh, 40, Shiju, 42, Jose, 42, Grandy, 40, Fijol, 41, Jayan. 40, Nibin, 40, and Febin, 37. The case was registered on a petition by Asif Puthukkattil Aliyar of Muvattupuzha.

According to the First Information Report registered by the police, the accused convinced the petitioner to open a franchise of Dharmoos Fish Hub by dangling the potentially lucrative returns. The petitioner paid ₹10,000 on May 12, 2019 and since then the accused collected a total of ₹43.30 lakh.

The petitioner opened a franchise in Kothamangalam on November 11, 2019. However, the supply of fish to the outlet was allegedly stopped in March 2020, leaving the petitioner with considerable loss.

The police on Thursday registered the case invoking IPC 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).