Dharani Kalotsav from Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

Dharani Kalotsav, which showcases captivating dance and music recitals, will begin at the Kerala Fine Arts Hall here on November 4.

Brigitta Hegedues, Taposhi Rabeya, and Sandra Eschenberg from Germany will perform Mohiniyattom after the inaugural session. Sopanam music by Ambalapuzha Vijayakumar will be held on November 5. A flute recital by Shashank Subrahmaniam will be held on November 6, according to a communication.

The event is being held in association with the Kerala Fine Arts Society.