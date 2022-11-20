DG of DRI rejects the plea to constitute a special team to probe the drug smuggling case

November 20, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kochi

The Director General, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), has rejected a plea by the mother of the first and second accused to constitute a special investigation team to probe the case registered by the DRI after seizure of 217.5kg of heroin from two fishing boats off the Kerala coast in May.

The two accused, hailing from Poonthura, Thiruvanthapuram, were among the 24 persons arrested by the DRI in the case. The petition seeking to constitute a special investigation team was filed by Valsala, mother of Dison and Jimson, the first and second accused respectively in the case. The High Court had earlier directed the Director General of DRI to consider the petition of Valsala and pass an order. She sought the constitution of a special investigation team under the supervision of the Director General to find out the source of heroin seized from the boats and the purchasers and link of suppliers.

According to her, the innocence of her sons could be brought to light only if a fair and impartial investigation was ordered and conducted. She claimed that after arresting Balakrishnan Periyasami Pillai, 24th accused from Chennai, the Intelligence Officer, DRI, Kochi Unit, had not conducted any effective investigation. She had filed the representation in August. She also claimed that her sons had no connection with the narcotic drugs loaded in the boat and that they were not involved in the smuggling of the drugs.

In his order passed on the petition, M.K. Singh, Director General, DRI said the matter was under investigation by one of the zonal units of DRI that was under his direct control. Prima facie involvement of Dison and Jimson was found leading to their arrest. He pointed out that he did not find any evidence to suggest the investigation was under any kind of influence. He did not find any ground to constitute a special investigation team when the probe was being conducted by the Intelligence Officer, Kochi Unit, who directly reports to him. The Intelligence Officer would take into consideration all the issues raised by the mother of the accused during the course of the investigation.

The two Indian boats named ‘Little Jesus’ and ‘Prince’ were intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the DRI off the Agatti coast in Lakshadweep in a joint operation. According to the prosecution, the masters of the boats had confessed to having received narcotic drugs while they were in high sea and concealed the same inside the boats. Three and six plastic sacks containing a total heroin of 217.525 kg, worth ₹1,526 crore valued in the international market, were recovered from ‘Little Jesus’ and ‘Prince’ respectively.