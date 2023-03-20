Development seminar held, UDF boycotts meeting

March 20, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI

A development seminar to finalise the projects that are to be implemented in the city during the period 2023-24 as part of the people’s plan project was held on Monday.

The proposal that came up before seminar will be discussed and finalised at the meeting of the working groups. Later, the Standing Committees and the Kochi Corporation council will consider the proposals. The list approved by the committees and the council will be submitted to the District Planning Committee for approval, said a communication from the Kochi Corporation.

Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated the seminar. Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya presided.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led UDF councillors, who are on the warpath against the civic administration over the Brahmapuram blaze, boycotted the seminar. They also staged a protest outside the venue of the seminar. The UDF councillors had earlier submitted the proposals that were discussed in the respective ward sabhas, said Antony Kureethara, the leader of the Congress in the Kochi Corporation Council.

The development seminar was a futile exercise as the local body could not complete even half of the projects that were listed last year. The civic body could not distribute even the medical aid for cancer patients, said Mr. Kureethara in a statement.

The local body should have organised the seminar by bringing together experts, who could provide inputs for addressing air pollution and waste management measures, he said.

Protest

The Brahmapuram fiasco was the outcome of the negligence of the Kochi Corporation, criticised Sebastian Paul, while inaugurating the 24-hour fasting organised by Janakeeya Samithi. The protest will conclude on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Writer K.L. Mohana Varma and E.N. Nandakumar were among those who spoke.